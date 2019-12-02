× Food truck list announced for ‘Opening Night 2020’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While you may be busy decorating and shopping for Christmas, organizers with the Arts Council Oklahoma City are already preparing for the city’s downtown New Year’s Eve celebration.

‘OPENING NIGHT 2020’ kicks off with the Finale 5K race at Bicentennial Park at 3 p.m. and ends with a bang as the Finale Fireworks go off at the stroke of midnight.

Throughout the night, guests can enjoy live music, food trucks, indoor and outdoor entertainment, family-friendly activities, and adult beverages.

Between 7 p.m. and midnight, visitors to Finale Alley at Bicentennial Park can enjoy hot drinks, savory bites, and sweet snacks.

The following food trucks will be available:

Chef Ray’s Street Eats : This truck will stop you dead in your tracks with their Nashville Hot Chicken and Chicken & Waffles, but the real secret is in the banana pudding!

: This truck will stop you dead in your tracks with their Nashville Hot Chicken and Chicken & Waffles, but the real secret is in the banana pudding! Cutie Pies : From sweet to savory, your taste buds will be happy with selections like Cutie Pies Signature Chicken and Corn Frito Pie, Homemade Cornbread and Chili, along with Andes Chocolate Mint Pie, Hot Cocoa Pies and more!

: From sweet to savory, your taste buds will be happy with selections like Cutie Pies Signature Chicken and Corn Frito Pie, Homemade Cornbread and Chili, along with Andes Chocolate Mint Pie, Hot Cocoa Pies and more! Healthy Hippo : From grilled burritos to salads, you’ll find delicious and nutritious bites here! Be sure to check out their vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.

: From grilled burritos to salads, you’ll find delicious and nutritious bites here! Be sure to check out their vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. Junction Coffee : Check out this iconic red double-decker bus and tiny house for your hot drink destination. Junction Coffee is known for its espresso-based drinks, coffee, hot chocolate, and snack food items.

: Check out this iconic red double-decker bus and tiny house for your hot drink destination. Junction Coffee is known for its espresso-based drinks, coffee, hot chocolate, and snack food items. Lalo’s I Love My Taco Chop & Grill : Craving authentic Mexican food? Stop by Lalo’s for awesome tacos and burritos! Try out the veggie burrito and snag a Jarritos or Mexican Coke to complete the meal.

: Craving authentic Mexican food? Stop by Lalo’s for awesome tacos and burritos! Try out the veggie burrito and snag a Jarritos or Mexican Coke to complete the meal. Lolli & Pop’s Funnel Cakes : More than just funnel cakes, grab a foot-long corn dog, fried mini tacos, and crispitos. All your fair favorites in one stop!

: More than just funnel cakes, grab a foot-long corn dog, fried mini tacos, and crispitos. All your fair favorites in one stop! Mekong Spice : For those who like to spice things up, Mekong Spice offers authentic Thai and Laotian food with everything from fried rice to pork satay. Don’t miss out on their incredible egg rolls.

: For those who like to spice things up, Mekong Spice offers authentic Thai and Laotian food with everything from fried rice to pork satay. Don’t miss out on their incredible egg rolls. Mission In-Pasta-Bowl : For a hearty meal, try the Loaded Mac N’ Cheese, Paninis, or even BYO Pasta Bowl!

: For a hearty meal, try the Loaded Mac N’ Cheese, Paninis, or even BYO Pasta Bowl! MOB Grill : One bite of the Onion Burger and you’ll see why this truck was voted #1 Burger in OKC. This one-of-a-kind food truck has a serious flair for great & unique burgers!

: One bite of the Onion Burger and you’ll see why this truck was voted #1 Burger in OKC. This one-of-a-kind food truck has a serious flair for great & unique burgers! Murphy’s Cookshack : BBQ done right! Your mouth will be watering after your first bite of the Brisket Mac. Or, go big with the Chopped Brisket, Hot Link & Smoked Bologna Sandwich. The perfect meal to keep you warm and your belly full!

: BBQ done right! Your mouth will be watering after your first bite of the Brisket Mac. Or, go big with the Chopped Brisket, Hot Link & Smoked Bologna Sandwich. The perfect meal to keep you warm and your belly full! Snow S’more: Look for the airstream and warm up with a craft S’more, Hot Chocolate or Coffee!

Wristbands for Opening Night went on sale Dec. 1 and can be purchased at area 7-Eleven stores or online.