Lil BUB, “perma-kitten” of internet fame, dead at 8

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (KFOR) – Lil BUB, an Instagram-famous “perma-kitten” with multiple genetic abnormalities, has died. She was 8 years old.

BUB was born in 2011 with extreme dwarfism and osteopetrosis. According to her “dude” (owner), she is the only cat in recorded history to have been born with osteopetrosis.

Lil BUB has 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

In February of 2014, BUB and the ASPCA announced Lil BUB’s Big FUND, a national fund to provide grants to shelters with special needs pets.

Her “dude” says she’s raised over $700,000 for animals in need.