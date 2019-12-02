× Man arrested after allegedly beating homeowner during robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is facing an array of charges after a violent robbery at a home in northwest Oklahoma City.

On Nov. 27, officers were called to a home near N.W. 23rd and Villa following a reported burglary.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim covered in blood from multiple cuts to his head.

According to the arrest affidavit, a man wearing a black leather jacket and holding a large knife came into the victim’s home through an unlocked front door.

When the stranger got inside the victim’s home, he said that “he needed money because he had a warrant.”

Authorities say the suspect grabbed a set of keys and tried to lock the front door, not knowing the keys were not to the front door. At that point, the victim tried to call 911 but the suspect took the phone.

The victim says he tried to escape by breaking through a front glass window, but the suspect pulled him back through the window and started to beat him.

“[The victim] eventually struggled away from [the suspect] through the window and into the driveway. [The suspect] came outside to the driveway and started attacking [the victim] again,” the report states.

Officers noted that the house was in disarray and that there blood on glass shards from the front window.

Authorities ultimately arrested Charles Arles, who matched a description of the suspect, a short distance away.

Arles was arrested on complaints of first-degree burglary, interrupting an emergency telephone call, kidnapping, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and robbery with a firearm.