On December 24, 2009, a blizzard struck Oklahoma in the southern plains. Snowdrifts were up to five feet high! The roads were littered with abandoned cars and piles of snow. It was a record-setting snowstorm from Wichita Falls up to Oklahoma City and into Tulsa. White-out conditions reduced visibility to less than 100 feet in many areas. It also happened to be the very first week on the job at KFOR for our own Emily Sutton.

Sponsored by Drabek & Hill Heat and Air.