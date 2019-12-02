OKC Thunder lays wreaths at Oklahoma City National Memorial for holidays

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder visited the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum to lay living wreaths on the 168 chairs at the Field of Empty Chairs Monday afternoon.

Thunder coaching staff including Head Coach Billy Donovan and Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti were on hand for the laying of the wreaths.

Wreaths are an annual holiday tradition at the memorial.

“It’s powerful for us and meaningful to the families that people haven’t forgotten,” said Kari Watkins, Executive Director of the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.

The event is one of the many ways that the memorial is recognizing the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing.