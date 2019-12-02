One found shot to death in northwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a parking lot near N.W. 28th and May after neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot to death. Several people who say they're friends with the victim say they're still trying to figure out what happened.

One neighbor who lives across from where the shooting happened says she was too scared to even look at what was going on after she heard gunshots.

Another neighbor, Rhonda Madden, says she wasn't aware of what was going on but says it doesn't come as much of a shock.

"Unfortunately, a gunshot sounds like a backfire and, in this area, it’s not surprising. Last time the police were here, they told me this was a meth area. So it bothers me, but it’s not surprising," she said.

Madden says the area has so many problems she wants to find another place to live.

"I’m moving because I am tired of some of the crap that goes on here," she said.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim or a suspect description.