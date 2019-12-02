Police continue to investigate deadly shooting at Oklahoma City hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they are still investigating days after an altercation with a bail bondsman left one person dead.

Shortly before midnight on Nov. 28, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department rushed to the Hyatt Place, located near S.W. 15th and Meridian, following a reported shooting.

Investigators say an armed bail bondsman was able to track a fugitive to a room in the Hyatt, and a confrontation ensued between the bondsman, the suspect, and a woman.

During the fight, the bondsman’s gun was discharged and the woman was shot. The woman died from her injuries.

The suspect also suffered injuries and is currently in stable condition at a hospital. Once he is discharged, he will be taken into custody for his outstanding warrants.

The female victim's family has not been notified of her death, so her identity is not being released at this time.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.