Police: Customer with concealed carry permit stops attempted thief

Posted 8:49 am, December 2, 2019, by

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Moore are investigating after a group of people went into a local Best Buy store and tried to steal electronics.

Investigators say they were called to the Best Buy near S. I-35 Service Rd. and S.W. 27th St. following a reported theft.

Police say the suspects were trying to steal iPads when one person was detained by a customer with a concealed carry permit. The other three suspects got away.

Fortunately, the store was able to recover most of the stolen items.

The alleged suspects drove off in a rental car and are believed to be headed toward Houston.

