Police seeking clues following reported robbery at Walmart

Posted 11:25 am, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26AM, December 2, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a cash center inside a busy grocery store.

On Nov. 26, Oklahoma City officers were called to a reported robbery at the check-cashing facility inside Walmart, located at 6100 W. Reno Ave.

According to the police report, the victim says she was behind the counter when a man handed her a note on a dirty piece of printer paper.

“[The victim] dropped the note and the [suspect] said in an aggressive tone, ‘Hurry up and read the note or I’ll shoot!’ [The victim] became nervous and read the note which she remembers as saying, ‘Don’t panic or I’ll shoot. I have a gun, put all the money in a bag!” the report states.

The victim says she gave the suspect all of the money from her register, and he left the store.

The alleged suspect was described as a white man in his mid-30s, standing 5’9″ to 6’1″ tall, and weighing 175 pounds. He had dirty blonde hair with a scruffy beard.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

