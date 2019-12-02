× Positive Tomorrows opens doors of new school

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Local nonprofit, Positive Tomorrows welcomed students to its new, roughly 42,000-square-foot facility today to help more Oklahoma children experiencing homelessness get the education and support they need.

“We are only able to take 74 kids at a time. The new building will allow us to go up to 210 children,” President of Positive Tomorrows Susan Agel told News 4 back in February.

The new facility features a gymnasium, open commons area, a library, spaces for art and music, a special education classroom, outdoor learning spaces, a new playground, a teaching kitchen for families, and a storm shelter.

“It`s not just the academic studies. We also work with children on life skills and for some of the kids, it may be getting themselves up in the morning and getting them ready for school and doing all that,” Agel said.

To ease the challenges these elementary-age children have to just live on a day-to-day basis.

“We have children that are living in motels. We have children that are bouncing from one place to another. And they just really never know how long they`re going to be in one place,” Agel said.

So they can thrive and have a more positive tomorrow.

After completing a $15million Building Success Capital Campaign project in 2018, construction began last June the new facility just east of the state fairgrounds on General Pershing Blvd. between May and Villa Avenues.

A majority of the $15 million project was paid for during a fundraising campaign.

The architecture firm, MA+ even got input from current students.

“We had some great ideas. The one idea that did not make it was the lightsaber dueling area. We did not go along with that,” Agel said.

Not only are they quadrupling their space, but they will be expanding their services to include infants through eighth grade.

They say they are always looking for bus drivers.

And tomorrow, on #GivingTuesday, any donations received will be matched up to $61,500 by The Harris Foundation, Valliance Bank, Valor Bank, and an anonymous donor.