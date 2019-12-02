Respected engineer surprised with MVP award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Jessie Hinther is a well-respected engineer with Franklin Electric in Oklahoma City.

Hinther grew up on a farm in Oklahoma and learned a lot about hard work, which has carried over into his career.

He's so respected that his coworkers nominated him to be this month's Express Employment Professionals of Oklahoma's 'Most Valuable Performer.'

When he came into the office recently, he got the surprise of a lifetime.

“Jessie is a very hard worker and helpful. He is invaluable to the sales, marketing, and R & D team for the commercial wastewater products that Franklin Electric puts out. He always makes time to help people. He’s my go-to guy for about any application or question I have," said Andy Freburg, commercial applications engineer with Franklin Electric.

“Jessie Hinther is a great employee, he’s been here for a long time. He’s been a leader, a sales leader which is a difficult job. And everybody’s proud of the fact that he’s been such a great employee for Franklin Electric," said Bob Funk, with Express Employment Professionals of Oklahoma.

Hinther says he loves his job and the people he works with on a day-to-day basis.

"Everybody here is a hard-working individual. It’s a great team. Everybody seems to work together. Its been a great atmosphere through the years, so, like I said, I couldn’t be more blessed to work for this company," he said.

