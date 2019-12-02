× Salvation Army: 500 angels still need to be adopted for Christmas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Christmas is just around the corner, and a local organization is rushing to make sure that every child has gifts underneath the Christmas tree.

The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma is asking for the public’s help to ensure that no child or senior is forgotten this holiday season.

As of Monday, officials said there were still 500 angels that have not been adopted from the Angel Trees at Penn Square, Quail Springs or Sooner Mall.

“This program is so important for many families in the metro as these Angels represent needs and wishes of children and seniors in our community who need our help at Christmas,” said Major Susan Ellis, area commander of The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma. “We ask for the community to support the Angel Tree program and adopt an Angel or two this holiday season.”

The deadline to bring back gifts for the angels is Dec. 10.

The Angel Tree families will begin receiving their gifts the week of Dec. 16.