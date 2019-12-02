Shawnee family out thousands of dollars after burglars break into shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) - One family is now out thousands of dollars after they say burglars broke into their shop, stealing tools and their kids' Christmas presents.

"You want to be able to come home and feel secure and feel safe," Aaron Wade said.

The burglary happened in a rural part of Shawnee just after midnight on Sunday. Burglars got away with almost everything they could get their hands on.

"Preliminary estimates, I'm probably saying between $10,000 and $15,000 worth of things," Dustin Wade, Aaron's son, said.

Some of the items include a mower, Go-kart, tools, and a generator.

"Likely a whole truckload of things that are missing," Dustin said. "Our children won't have a Go-kart for Christmas... tools that are missing, I'm going to have to replace them. It just kind of has made us feel insecure a little bit and on edge for sure."

With no clue as to who the culprit may be, Aaron turned to social media for help.

"Our hope is it will kind of spur people into kind of looking and finding out and be on the lookout for these things and hopefully try to get them back," he said.

But he says the stolen items aren't the only thing that's gone.

"When people break-in, they steal your security, and that's what kills me," he said.

The family has filed a police report. Aaron says he's offering a reward for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest.