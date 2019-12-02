× Shooting investigation leads to arrest in vehicle theft case

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An investigation into a reported shooting led to the arrest of a suspect in a theft.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they were called to the Green Carpet Inn, located near I-40 and MacArthur Blvd., this weekend.

Authorities say they learned that someone in a red car was allegedly shooting at someone in a gree car near the motel. When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed that the driver of the green vehicle was at the motel.

Investigators say they learned the cart was stolen and took that suspect into custody.

No injuries were reported.

At this point, it is not clear what happened with the red vehicle.