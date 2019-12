Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's football team will face Baylor this Saturday at 11:00 am at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in the Big 12 Championship Game.

It's a rematch of a wild game in Waco three weeks ago, in which the Sooners rallied from a 25-point deficit to stage the largest comeback in school history and win the game 34-31.

The Sooners know they could earn a spot in the College Football Playoff with a win, but they also know they have to take care of their own business first.