Tecumseh teen talks to News 4 about crash that killed her friend and left her fighting for her own life

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) - For the first time since a horrific car wreck in Tecumseh, Brooklynn Nixon is talking about her road to recovery after doctors told her family she likely wouldn’t survive.

Her friend, Ryder Kinsey, lost his life while behind the wheel of the car. Police say he lost control of the car due to speed before it crashed into a fence.

“It’s weird,” Brooklynn Nixon said. “It’s been so long. I just want to go back home.”

Brooklynn Nixon’s home for the past three weeks has been her hospital bed, hooked up to tubes.

But for the first time since November 12, the teen is up walking and talking. Brooklynn is still trying to remember what happened during the lunch break that changed her life forever.

"It's crazy,” Nixon said. “We were supposed to pick someone else up but we didn’t.”

It was Brooklynn’s first time to ever leave for lunch.

Brooklynn was in the passenger seat and behind the wheel was her friend, Ryder Kinsey.

The two Tecumseh High School students were off to get ice cream when Ryder lost control and slammed into a fence.

Ryder was killed before emergency crews could get there.

Brooklynn was flown to OU Med where her heart was barely beating.

Doctors say she had a fractured skull, bleeding from her spleen, and a hole in her heart.

Their biggest worry was she would be left with permanent brain damage if she even survived at all.

“I hit my knees right then and was devasted and I cried out, 'please save her!'” Brooklynn’s mom Amanda Ellette said.

The 14-year-old had open heart surgery and plates put in her face. One of her fingers was amputated after her hands were left shattered.

“I have pins and stitches,” Nixon said.

Brooklynn’s nerves are expected to heal and she could possibly go back to playing high school volleyball one day.

But there’s still one big hurdle the freshman’s mother says she’ll face: not seeing her classmate, Ryder Kinsey ever again.

"It's sad, but I don't think she's had her breakdown yet,” Ellette said.

Nurses are still stunned she survived.

Meanwhile, Brooklynn is ready to go back to school and be with her friends.

“I miss them,” Nixon said.

Brooklynn’s is expected to be released from the hospital in less than a week.