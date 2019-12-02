Two juveniles arrested after allegedly making threats toward Guymon schools

GUYMON, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Guymon arrested two young suspects after they allegedly made threats toward Guymon Public Schools.

On Sunday, officials with the Guymon Public School District announced that authorities had been alerted to a social media message that was being sent regarding a possible threat.

Two juveniles were taken into custody following a thorough investigation.

To calm fears, officials stressed that there will be additional security at school on Monday.

“Late this afternoon local authorities were alerted of a Snapchat/Yolo message that was being sent of a possible threat. The Guymon PD and School Resource Officers aggressively investigated the situation to determine the source of the message. Two juveniles have been taken into custody. For the additional safety, security, and comfort of students and staff, GPS officials have already made arrangements to have additional law enforcement present for school tomorrow. No specific school site was mentioned and the involved individuals are in custody. Schools are safe to resume as normal tomorrow,” the district posted.