Two teenagers on the run after allegedly stealing guns, car in Thanksgiving burglary

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – Authorities in Tulsa are still searching for two teenage suspects who were allegedly involved in a Thanksgiving Day burglary.

According to FOX23, four teenagers are accused of stealing guns, laptops, jewelry, televisions, and a Cadillac from a home in southeast Tulsa on Thursday.

Police say the owners were not home at the time of the burglary, but a neighbor’s surveillance system captured the suspects driving into a nearby apartment complex.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the stolen Cadillac and the suspects, who attempted to run away.

One suspect was immediately taken into custody, while a second teen was found hiding on a porch with a pistol.

Investigators are still searching for the other two suspects, who police say got away in a different stolen vehicle.