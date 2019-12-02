× US Geological Survey records 3.9 magnitude earthquake near Sparks

SPARKS, Okla. (KFOR) – While many people were getting ready to head back to work after the Thanksgiving weekend, geologists recorded an earthquake in one Oklahoma community.

In recent weeks, dozens of small earthquakes have been recorded across Oklahoma.

On Monday morning, officials with the U.S. Geological Survey say they recorded a 3.9 magnitude earthquake near Sparks.

According to the preliminary report, the quake was located about 5.5 miles southeast of Sparks around 6:12 a.m. on Dec. 2.

Initially, geologists thought the quake was a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, but then revised the magnitude a short time later.