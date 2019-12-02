Victim found shot to death in parking lot identified

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was found shot to death in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a parking lot near N.W. 28th and May after neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot to death. Several people who say they’re friends with the victim say they’re still trying to figure out what happened.

On Monday, officials identified the victim as 34-year-old Quincy Covington.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tipline at (405) 297-1200.