Woman arrested after man found shot to death in northwest Oklahoma City

Posted 11:24 am, December 2, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman has been taken into custody following the murder of a man in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just before 5 p.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City police officers were called to an apartment in the 7200 block of N.W. 122nd St. following a reported shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, investigators realized that 28-year-old George Bell had been shot to death.

Authorities learned that a domestic-related altercation took place between Bell and 28-year-old Brittney Kelley.

Kelley was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one complaint of first-degree murder.

Brittney Kelley

The investigation into the murder is still ongoing.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Homicide Tipline at (405) 297-1200.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.