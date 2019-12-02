Woman arrested after man found shot to death in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman has been taken into custody following the murder of a man in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just before 5 p.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City police officers were called to an apartment in the 7200 block of N.W. 122nd St. following a reported shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, investigators realized that 28-year-old George Bell had been shot to death.

Authorities learned that a domestic-related altercation took place between Bell and 28-year-old Brittney Kelley.

Kelley was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one complaint of first-degree murder.

The investigation into the murder is still ongoing.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Homicide Tipline at (405) 297-1200.