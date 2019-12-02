Women escape alleged robber in SW OKC after he tries to attack with knife following Thanksgiving dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Two Oklahoma City women are sharing the scary moments an alleged robber attacked after celebrating Thanksgiving with family.

“I didn’t really know what was going on, but I wasn’t going to give up my phone to that guy,” said Tava Nation.

Nation and her daughter, Tana Wood were celebrating Thanksgiving with family at an apartment complex near SW 59th and Western.

“Pie and turkey was on the menu and that’s all I expected. I didn’t expect police and a robbery,” said Wood.

The dinner went as planned, but the rest of the night took a scary turn.

Wood and Nation were out walking the dog and checking the mail.

That's when Gerald Yeager allegedly tried to attack Tava.

“A man just ran up behind her and said, 'Give me that phone!' He said, 'I got a knife, give me that phone!'" the pair told KFOR.

“That was the words he used to them… 'give me everything you have,'” said Oklahoma City Police MSgt. Gary Knight.

When Tana saw Yeager walk up to her mom with a knife, she went straight into rescue mode.

“I didn’t know what else to do I ran and pushed him, and he hit the door frame. He managed to drop the phone and he took off,” said Tana. “I had to, she’s all I got… literally, she is all I have.”

Tava says she wasn't planning on giving up her phone without a fight.

“She wasn’t giving that phone up," said Tana.

"Well, it’s the only phone I got!" Tava added.

"She held onto it like no other,” Tana continued.

Tava managed to keep her phone.

The duo managed to escape Yeager, and get inside.

Reports say he tried to kick the door down.

Tana was disheartened thinking about the only other time she's seen him.

“I seen the man a couple days prior to that asking for change and I even gave him a dollar,” she said.

The two are now warning others to pay attention to their surroundings.

“You could just look up and one minute they’re gone," said Tana.

Yeager now faces multiple charges including possession of a controlled dangerous substance and robbery in the first degree.