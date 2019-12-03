Anonymous tips lead game wardens to two suspects

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say tips from concerned citizens led to the arrest of two suspects in Nowata County.

Oklahoma Game Warden David Clay says he received several anonymous tips from concerned citizens regarding possible poaching.

Following a lengthy investigation, officials say they obtained a search warrant for one suspect’s home and discovered multiple illegal deer, wildlife, firearms, and drugs.

As a result, two people were arrested on several complaints of illegal possession of wildlife, possession of firearms after previous felony convictions, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.