× Authorities respond to reported shooting involving officer in Ada

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are on the scene of a shooting involving an officer reported in Ada Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene near 12th and Hickory around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Reports indicate that three people, including an officer, were shot.

Sources tell KFOR that the officer was hit in the vest and is expected to be ok.

One suspect is dead, according to the source.

There is no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as the story develops.