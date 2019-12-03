Candidates file paperwork to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential primary election ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With Christmas just around the corner, we are just four months away from the presidential primary election here in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to file paperwork that would allow President Donald Trump to appear on the 2020 ballot.

The paperwork, which was brought by the ‘Donald J. Trump for President’ campaign, will be filed by the governor at the Oklahoma Election Board.

Trump will join eight Democratic candidates and one other Republican who have already filed the paperwork in Oklahoma.

The eight Democrats include Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, and Andrew Yang. The other Republican is Zoltan Istvan.

In Oklahoma, you can now pre-register to vote if you are 17-and-a-half-years-old. However, you have to be 18-years-old or older when you actually head to the polls.

The presidential primary election will be held on March 3, 2020 as part of ‘Super Tuesday.’