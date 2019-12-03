× Car bursts into flames after high-speed chase, crash in Canadian County

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people were taken into custody after they allegedly led deputies on a high-speed chase in Canadian County.

Just after 1 p.m. on Monday, deputies with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle.

Officials told KFOR that a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle after it passed him going over 100 miles per hour.

Deputies ultimately learned that the vehicle was reported as stolen.

The chase came to an end near I-40 and Richland when the driver crashed the vehicle and it caught fire.

The man and woman inside the car were able to jump out before it was engulfed in flames. Both attempted to run from the scene but were taken into custody.