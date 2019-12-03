× Companies to match gifts to United Way on ‘Giving Tuesday’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The United Way of Central Oklahoma is kicking off the season of giving by celebrating Giving Tuesday.

When you donate to United Way of Central Oklahoma this year, Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores will match any new or increased gifts up to $225,000 from individual donors.

Bill and Sheri Lance have agreed to match up to $50,000 for new Leadership Donors, while OG&E Energy Corp. is doubling new, first-time company contributions.

“Every dollar can make a big difference in the community, and every dollar is doubled on Giving Tuesday,” said Debby Hampton, United Way of Central Oklahoma President and CEO. “This year, it’s easier than ever to participate in Giving Tuesday, by simply using your phone!”

You can visit United Way of Central Oklahoma’s Facebook page and hit the donate button, or text the word “GiveOK” to 41444.

“A dollar has never been so important,” said Hampton. “The needs of our community continue to rise, and we’re making it our mission to help every single person that needs it.”

United Way of Central Oklahoma funds 113 results-oriented programs at 57 partner agencies across the metro.

In 2019, U.S. nonprofits raised more than $400 million through 3.6 million individual gifts on Giving Tuesday.