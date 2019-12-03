Deputies: Man shot to death in driveway of Harrah home

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) -Deputies are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man in Harrah.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to a reported shooting in the 19000 block of E. Wilshire Blvd. in Harrah.

Investigators say a 24-year-old man walked down the driveway to speak with the suspects in a dark-colored vehicle. While on the driveway, the victim was shot in the head and immediately died as a result of the gunshot wound.

At this point, authorities say they are still trying to identify the suspects.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 869-2501.