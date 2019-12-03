Deadly Ada gun battle between suspect and officers shakes up neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) - Neighbors are shaken up after a warrant being served turns into a shootout.

Police were serving felony warrants at the home of Thomas "Cole" Thompson and his wife Kristina. Police arrived at the home and found Cole Thompson in the backyard.

Officers say Thompson opened fire, hitting six-year veteran police officer Matthew Mericle's bullet proof vest. Officers returned fire on Cole Thompson, killing him.

“I heard gunshots and opened the door, and it was all unfolding right there,” said Earnest Tadlock, who lives across the street.

Tadlock and his wife Dawn said the Thompsons had not been living in the neighborhood for long.

“We know the landlord because we have been here over three years, but the people have only lived there like a week, a week and a half. We’ve never met them,” said Dawn Tadlock.

Kristina was taken to a hospital to get checked out and then booked into the Pontotoc County jail. Mericle was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Cole served time in Oklahoma Department of Corrections Custody in the 1990s for possession of stolen property convictions out of Coal County.