Father of 2 murdered; his shocked family mourns, asks ‘why?’

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) - A Harrah family is mourning the loss of 23-year-old Jacob O'Hagan after he was murdered Tuesday night. Investigators say a group of suspects got out their car and shot the father of two pointblank in the head.

“I had to tell my granddaughters today, and that was the hardest thing I ever had to do in my life,” Jason McLean said.

The family was hit with the harsh reality late Monday night.

Jacob O'Hagan, a father of two, was never going to come home.

His cousin, April, was among the last to hear from him.

“I told him I loved him and for him to tell me when he was ready for me to come pick him up,” April O'Hagan said. “And I didn’t get the phone call I wanted.”

Instead, it was the police on the other end of the line telling her Jacob had been murdered.

“It’s a hurt that you have to learn to live with because we will never get over it,” April O'Hagan said.

The 23-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head. His body was lying in a pool of blood at the end of a driveway on East Wilshire.

“The rumors of it being because of his past are all crap,” April O'Hagan said. “He paid for his past aggressions and he’s trying to make a better life.”

Investigators are remaining tight-lipped. O'Hagan was allegedly standing next to the street when a dark colored vehicle pulled up when a group got out and shot him pointblank.

But a small amount of closure could be closer than the family thinks.

Late Tuesday afternoon, News 4 caught wind of a possible break in the case.

A Midwest City home was raided and four teenagers were put in handcuffs.

Deputies confirm they may be linked to O'Hagan’s death, but no charges have been filed as there will be interviews throughout the night.

Meanwhile, the O'Hagans have just one question – why?

“There is no reason for this. There was no reason,” McLean said. “You took a dad away from two little daughters and an uncle away from all the rest of these girls.”

To donate to the family's GoFundMe click here