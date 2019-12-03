Former employees fighting for last pay check or battling court fees after nursing home abruptly shuts down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Former employees of Edwards Redeemer Nursing Center waited almost two months for their last pay checks. Some are now coming forward, saying they never received their money, and in some cases, they say the checks bounced.

Merranda Sheets thought everything was normal when she went to cash-in her final paycheck. A few days later a letter arrived in the mail saying she better pay up or get ready to head to court.

Sheets said she received a handwritten Post-it note from Garcia's Bogus Check Recovery, which said, “Please do the adult thing and pay for your check currently being filed.”

Three days after cashing her final check from Edwards Redeemer Nursing Center, Sheets who is five months pregnant with twins, learned she was now being sued for more than $500.

“I think it is messed up how everyone had to deal with bounced checks, money that was owed to us,” she said.

In October, the Edwards Redeemer Nursing Center abruptly shut down, leaving employees scrambling to figure out their next move.

Over the last two months some employees contacted News 4 telling us they never got paid, others claiming their final check bounced. “It wasn't my check, it was through my employer. I understand it bounced, but that is not really all my fault,” Sheets said.

The most frustrating part, no one has been able to get in contact with the owners of the nursing facility, including News 4.

Sheets told us what happened to her and her coworkers is no surprise.

A quick Google search shows the man at the center of all this filing bankruptcy numerous times at different nursing homes across the country.

“It is just wrong, and they have to be accountable for it. It is only going to be so long until it catches up with this man,” Sheets said.

Sheets plans to fight the fees from the bounced check. She will also continue pushing to get the overtime and time off she claims she is owed.