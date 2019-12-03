Girl Scouts aim to secure funds for first-of-its-kind urban camp in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma is collaborating with the Inasmuch Foundation on a ‘Zip to the Finish’ campaign to finish funding an urban camp in OKC.

The two organizations need to secure the remaining funds for Camp Trivera, a “first-of-its-kind” camp set to open next fall in Oklahoma City, according to a Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma news release.

The camp is already being built on approximately 20 acres east of the Oklahoma City Zoo lake.

“The camp, which will be accessible via zipline from the zoo, will boast meeting space and indoor and outdoor sleeping accommodations. When not in use by the Girl Scouts, Trivera will be available for public use,” the news release states.

Inasmuch Foundation pledged $650,000 in matching funds to help complete the Girl Scouts’ capital campaign. Inasmuch previously gave a $250,000 gift toward the camp.

“Inasmuch has done so much to ensure Girl Scouts have the skills they need to be the workforce of tomorrow. Camp Trivera will play an essential role in helping our state fill a gap in the STEM workforce pipeline, while also serving as an outdoor oasis in the middle of the city,” said Shannon Evers, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma CEO.

Trivera is designed to be a destination for girls nationwide, showcasing STEM opportunities throughout, including an indoor rock climbing wall, a STEM lab and an interactive Wall of Women that will expose girls to STEM career paths.

“We love that Camp Trivera offers Girl Scouts connectivity to all the Adventure District has to offer, such as the Zoo and Science Museum,” said Bob Ross, president and CEO of Inasmuch Foundation. This camp will serve as an incredible addition to our city, supporting the Girl Scouts mission and helping girls grow into tomorrow’s leaders. Having this camp in the heart of OKC will elevate our community in many ways including its availability for businesses and organizations when it’s not being used by Girl Scouts.”

The camp is part of a national Girl Scouts pledge to prepare 2.5 million girls for the STEM workforce pipeline by 2025.

“We are grateful for the unwavering support of our national organization,” Evers said. “Under that same pledge and by leveraging the experience that Camp Trivera offers, Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma will strive to prepare 15,000 girls for the pipeline during that same time frame. This is a game changer for our state.”

Money has been raised for the new camp since mid-2017. So far, $11.5 million has been raised toward the $12.2 million goal. Proceeds were raised by foundations, companies, individuals and Girl Scout cookie sales.

“Raising $12.2 million is no easy task,” said Linda Whittington, co-chair along with Myrla Pierson of the Trivera capital campaign. “We are elated with the outpouring of support from our community to ensure girls have opportunities to experience the outdoors and learn new skills. We appreciate Inasmuch Foundation.”

The Kirkpatrick Family Fund has provided a match toward an endowment for scholarships that will go to girls who need financial assistance to attend camp.

“We believe this experience should be accessible for all girls, and thanks to this tremendous community support, it will be,” Whittington said.