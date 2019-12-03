Historic First National Bank building in OKC catches fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The historic First National Bank building caught on fire, Tuesday night, and firefighters are at the scene trying to snuff out the last of the fire and clear out heavy smoke.

Oklahoma City firefighters extinguished most the blaze at the historic, 30-plus story building, located at 120 N. Robinson.

They have the fire contained to a pipe chase in the 25th and 26th floors. They are attempting to get enough water bottles up to those floors to get the fire extinguished.

The fire ignited from the electrical cord of a heater on the 25th floor.

Firefighters are still at the scene, attempting to remove smoke from the 25th through 31st floors.

The building, built in 1931, is the process of being remodeled to include a hotel, restaurant, apartments, parking garage and shops, while also featuring memorabilia from the bank. The project has a $230 million price tag.

Officials say they plan to open the restaurant at the same time as the hotel and upscale apartments open in 2020.