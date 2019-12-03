Memorials planned for airmen killed in training accident

Posted 7:52 am, December 3, 2019, by

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Vance Air Force Base is planning to honor two airmen who were killed in a training accident just two weeks ago.

The airmen were identified as Lt. Col. John ‘Matt’ Kincade, a 47-year-old instructor pilot assigned to the 5th Flying Training Squadron, and 2nd Lt. Travis B. Wilkie, a 23-year-old student pilot assigned to the 71st Student Squadron.

The pair was killed last month during the landing phase of a formation training flight.

Vance Air Force Base is planning to hold a memorial for Wilkie at 11 a.m. on Thursday, while a memorial for Kincaid is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

Lt. Col. Kincade and 2nd Lt. Wilkie

Services are not open to the public but anyone with base access may attend.

At this point, officials are still working to determine what caused the crash.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.