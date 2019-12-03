Memorials planned for airmen killed in training accident

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Vance Air Force Base is planning to honor two airmen who were killed in a training accident just two weeks ago.

The airmen were identified as Lt. Col. John ‘Matt’ Kincade, a 47-year-old instructor pilot assigned to the 5th Flying Training Squadron, and 2nd Lt. Travis B. Wilkie, a 23-year-old student pilot assigned to the 71st Student Squadron.

The pair was killed last month during the landing phase of a formation training flight.

Vance Air Force Base is planning to hold a memorial for Wilkie at 11 a.m. on Thursday, while a memorial for Kincaid is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

Services are not open to the public but anyone with base access may attend.

At this point, officials are still working to determine what caused the crash.