OKC Midtown Rotary donates instruments to OKCPS elementary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The OKC Midtown Rotary donated five xylophones and 15 trumpets to Buchanan Elementary in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

The donation was made possible through the Foundation for OKCPS’ Partners in Action initiative and the OKC Midtown Rotary’s annual Spelling Bee fundraiser.

“The Partners in Action initiative strives to connect OKCPS with community partners interested in making an impact,” explained Mary Melon, president and CEO of the Foundation for OKCPS.

Partners in Action allows principals and other school administrators to post projects that their schools need, and give community partners the opportunity to fulfill those requests.

“We are so grateful for this donation and none of this would have been possible without the help of the Foundation for OKCPS and the OKC Midtown Rotary Club,” said Gayla Goff, Principal at Buchanan Elementary. “This grant has provided an important opportunity that will prepare our students for success in secondary schools and college. Our students are learning how to play the wind and brass instruments, read music, and what it is like to participate in a band or group. This has helped our children to be motivated to come to school and improve mathematical success.”

In the past, the OKC Midtown Rotary has donated new instruments for students at Cesar Chavez Elementary, 50 drums for students at Prairie Queen Elementary and a printing mill for Roosevelt Middle School, all through the same grant process.

“Our membership finds it imperative to invest in our local community, because, while not all of us grew up in the metro area, all of us choose to live and contribute to the community we love,” said Aaron Cromer, OKC Midtown Rotary District Grants Chair. “Most of our members grew up singing, dancing, playing an instrument, or in arts classes, which we found indispensable to our educational upbringing. Several of our members are full time artists who use their acquired art skills to make a living. OKC Midtown Rotary understands that with education not being funded as it should, the arts usually gets the first ax. While we want to see the funding system improves, we do not want students to be without the arts education. As people of action, we choose to bridge that gap as best we can.”

This year, in addition to Buchanan Elementary, the club will also be donating several percussion instruments needed to start a new band and orchestra program at Belle Isle Enterprise Middle School.