Oklahoma City FOP surprises shoppers with free Thanksgiving groceries

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The holidays can be stressful, especially if you are trying to make ends meet with your finances.

For a Thanksgiving dinner, the average American can spend over $150 on food and drinks for guests.

To help ease the burden, the Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police surprised a handful of lucky shoppers by purchasing their groceries on Nov. 27 at the Crest Foods near N.W. 23rd and Meridian.

“Many families struggle to put food on their tables throughout the year, so the holidays can be particularly stressful,” said Mark Nelson, vice president of the OKC FOP. “This is our way of giving back and saying thank you to Oklahoma City citizens for their continued support.”

Paige Fisher, who is raising three grandchildren, was one of the surprised shoppers.

“We need all the help we can get,” Fisher said. “With zero support, this is a big help. This will help us buy a week’s worth of groceries.”

In all, the FOP treated seven families to their Thanksgiving groceries.