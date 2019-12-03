Oklahoma City Thunder fans to show off skills in new contest to win trip to All-Star game

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Thunder fans have a chance to show off their skills for a chance to travel to the NBA 2020 All-Star game.

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced that it will host two regional shootout events for the NBA’s Hotshot Challenge. The challenge is a skills contest where fans compete by shooting from various locations across the court at live events and on their own through the HomeCourt app using augmented reality.

The winning Thunder fan will have the opportunity to travel to the 2020 NBA All-Star game in Chicago to represent the team on a national level and compete to become the overall NBA Hotshot Challenge Champion.

The grand prize is a trophy and a trip for two to the 2021 NBA All-Star game in Indianapolis.

Oklahoma City Thunder fans can register and compete through the augmented reality gaming experience in the HomeCourt app for iOS on their own or at regional events. All competitors must download the HomeCourt app in order to qualify and can log up to 10 scores per day.

Following the regional events, the top-40 competitors will be invited to the Oklahoma City Blue vs. Skyforce game on Dec. 29 to narrow down the field to four finalists.

The finalists will then be invited to attend the Thunder vs. Rockets game on Jan. 9 for a primetime shootout to determine the overall winner.

