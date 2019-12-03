Oklahoma City VA searching for volunteers to brighten holidays for veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While some people may be pulling out their credit cards this Giving Tuesday, the US Department of Veterans Affairs is seeking volunteers to help veterans during the holidays.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs encourages community members, businesses, and organizations to help support hospitalized veterans throughout the country.

Officials say each year, thousands of veterans spend the holidays at VA inpatient facilities away from family and friends.

“There is nothing quite like seeing someone who has given up any hope of having a happy holiday because they’re in the hospital and then find themselves surrounded by parties, gifts, and visitors from their community,” said Wade Vlosich, OKC VA Medical Center Director. “At VA, this is just what we do – we remind veterans they’re special every day.”

Organizers say International Volunteer Day is just around the corner, and one way to give is through volunteer service.

For more information on volunteering with the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System, click here or call (405) 456-5162.