Oklahoma woman agonized by mystery of her father’s murder

NINNEKAH, Okla. (KFOR) - On Nov. 30, 2018, Tara Stephens says she hadn’t heard from her dad , Roy Fulton, in a couple of days.

She went to his house to check on him, but when she looked in the door, she saw him lying on the floor.

Tara says she called 911 because she thought he had a heart attack. It wasn’t until she went inside to check on him that she realized her father was dead.

“My heart shattered, that was my dad,” Tara told News 4. “We were really, really close, so just lots and lots of hurt.”

A Grady County Sheriff’s Deputy came to the scene. After looking at the body, he saw it was a gunshot that killed Fulton, not a heart attack.

“It was very obvious that something wasn’t [right]; there was foul play involved,” Grady County Undersheriff Phil Blevins said. “It appeared to be a gunshot wound to the victim that was lying on the floor in the living room.”

One year later the investigation has gone cold. No arrests have been made, and Tara is still in the dark about what happened to her dad.

“We cannot find the gun that was used, and I know somebody knows where it is at,” Tara said. “Just the smallest piece of information could be a big step to closing this case.”

The Grady County Sheriff’s Office says this is still an open homicide investigation, but they need a fresh lead to take the next step in the case.

“It is still there, and we’re going to work it,” Blevins said. “We’re hoping that someday we’re going to get the break, and we’re going to be able to bring whoever murdered this person to justice.”

Tara says it’s been hard not knowing what happened to her dad. She knows finding the person responsible won’t bring him back, but it will provide closure and peace to her family.

“No arrests, nothing. It’s really hard,” Tara said. “I mean what if they are still walking around? What if I see them daily and don’t know, or my kids are around them?”

If you have any information on this case you are asked to contact the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.