Oklahoma’s Top Juniors Square Off in High School Hoops

Heritage Hall Junior Trey Alexander can go to college anywhere he wants. He and his Chargers had an early season tilt with Ada who also has a player like that. Jaxson Robinson. The Cougar Junior can go anywhere he wants too.

The two four star recruits faced off with some big time names in attendance. OSU head coach Mike Boynton, OU assistant coach Carlin Hartman, Arkansas had a representative there, even Thunder forward Darius Bazley was in the house.

You can catch the highlights in the video above. Here's extended highlights of Alexander going off for 34 points. The Hall scored 48 as a team. Jaxson Robinson dropped 13.