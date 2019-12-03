Pauls Valley couple sentenced to life in prison for ‘horrific’ case of child abuse

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma couple who was charged with crimes related to child abuse will spend the rest of their lives in prison.

The investigation began when an agent with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office received two cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that were reported by Facebook.

“They were seeing activity on the internet that suggested there was a minor being exploited,” Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said. “The investigation discloses that the crimes that involve the minor child are incredibly distressing.”

Investigators generated over 6,000 pages of communication between the co-defendants and tens of thousands of photos and videos.

Authorities determined that underage victims were beaten, handcuffed and raped. Officials also say there was a plan to commit incest with an unborn child.

Investigators arrested and charged 25-year-old Gerrad Coddington and 30-year-old Christina Nelson-Coddington with 29 counts relating to child abuse including first-degree rape, incest, child abuse, manufacturing child pornography, and lewd acts with a minor.

A Garvin County judge recently sentenced the couple to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“These two individuals engaged in horrifying acts of abuse and violence with innocent children,” Attorney General Hunter said. “These are evil people who presented a danger to society. I commend Judge Edwards’ decision to hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law. I applaud the investigators with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the investigator in my office with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the attorneys who worked on this case to achieve a successful result.”