Photo Gallery: OKC Thunder stars make holiday season bright for foster care children

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder made the holiday season a bit brighter for local foster care children.

The full Oklahoma City Thunder roster, along with Thunder entertainers and staff, gave a fun time to children and families from Citizens Caring for Children on Tuesday afternoon.

The Thunder hosted the event – their 12th annual Holiday Assist – at a local restaurant and arcade. The afternoon was filled with fun, food, games and also gifts.

“Thunder players presented gifts that included a pair of Nike shoes, Thunder gear and tickets to a future home game, played arcade games with the kids and families and provided dinner throughout the event,” a Thunder news release states.

Citizens Caring for Children helps Oklahoma children living in foster care by providing them clothing, personal hygiene items and continued support focused on education.

