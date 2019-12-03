Ponca City man pours acid on face of his newborn baby’s mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - A man is in jail after allegedly tossing acid on his girlfriend, the mother of their newborn.

Mace Dickens is charged with felony maiming.

The 24-year-old victim told police it happened after an argument that started when she told him she wanted to go back home to get her phone.

That’s where he allegedly threw acid cleaner made with sulfuric acid on her face, neck, hands and even buttocks.

According to the affidavit, she told police, “He poured acid on me, spit on me and yelled [EXPLETIVE] you.”

The badly burned woman walked down the street until she could find someone to call 911.

At the scene, police found a bottle of Liquid Fire Drain Line Opener, which “instantly creates heat to dissolve clog producing materials.”

“The jacket had holes in it from the acid,” said Ponca City Police Capt. Randy Tyner. “So she would have had pretty significant injuries.”

The victim has since been released from the hospital. Officers said their child wasn’t present for the incident.

Afterward, Dickens was on the run. Police put out a call to the community for help. He was picked up and arrested a few days later.

“This guy’s dangerous,” Capt. Tyner said. “If you're going to do that type of thing to somebody you consider a girlfriend or significant other, then yeah, you need to go to jail.”

Dickens was booked into the Kay County Jail on a $50,000 bond.