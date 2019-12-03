Rapid Response and Hiring event to be held in El Reno for laid off Halliburton workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) - A hiring event will be held to help workers who were laid off at Halliburton in El Reno.

The Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) and other partner agencies will hold the Rapid Response and Hiring event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Canadian Valley Technology Center campus, 6506 E. Route 66, in El Reno.

"The event will include help for affected workers, as well as several companies looking to hire recently affected workers," the news release states. "Rapid Response activities are designed to respond quickly to employer, employee and community needs when a layoff and/or plant closure appears imminent. The objective of Rapid Response is to help workers transition from notification of layoff to re-employment as quickly as possible."

Rapid Response sessions will be held at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m., and employers will speak with workers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This event is an opportunity for us to help El Reno and Canadian County,” said Steve Crank, Area Manager with OESC. “We want to offer those affected by this layoff the ability to find new employment as well as connect them with Oklahoma companies looking to immediately hire.”

Anyone impacted by the layoff is invited to the event, according to Don Morris, Executive Director Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development.

“This is an opportunity for these folks to get the assistance they deserve in what is a difficult time. Oklahoma is open for business and we stand ready and able to help those impacted,” Morris said.

OESC also offers a Dislocated Worker Grant for workers in various industries, including oil and gas.

Depending on a person’s eligibility, the grant can help pay for specific training, on-the-job training, supportive services, and career assistance.