Scissortail Park planting nearly 40,000 daffodil bulbs to prepare for spring

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although we’re headed toward winter temperatures, volunteers are already preparing for spring at Scissortail Park.

Volunteer groups have been assisting horticulture staff at Scissortail Park to ensure that the first-ever spring daffodil bulbs are planted in time for winter.

“Spring flowering bulbs like daffodils should be planted in the fall so they have time to establish roots and build energy for flowering in early spring,” said Lance Swearengin, Scissortail Park director of horticulture. “In keeping with our commitment to display native plants and trees, the hearty and bright yellow daffodils will naturalize in the landscape and blend in with our native plant selections. Daffodils are natives of Europe, but fit in nicely with a woodland landscape like ours.”

The park is planting nearly 40,000 daffodil bulbs in several spots around the grounds.

The flowers are expected to be in full bloom in early spring.