Seven years later: Enid police still searching for clues in missing persons case

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been more than seven years since family members last saw Shannon Baldwin Hokanson.

In August of 2012, family members called the Enid Police Department to report Hokanson missing.

The mother of three was just 29-years-old when she was last seen in the spring of 2012.

“Everything stopped at the end of May. We hadn’t gotten anything and we couldn’t get her to respond to us,” Roni Kitchen, Hokanson’s friend, told News 4 in 2015.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since she was reported missing, detectives have investigated a number of tips, interviewed witnesses, cleared persons of interest, and searched areas around the community.

“It takes its toll on you, not knowing where to find her, or if she's alive or if she's dead,” Detective Shawn Ramsey, with the Enid Police Department, said in 2015.

Based on their investigation, officials believe that Hokanson is likely dead and was the victim of foul play. Detectives say they also believe they have identified individuals involved in Hokanson's potential death.

If you have any information concerning the case, call (580) 242-7000 or call CrimeStoppers at (580) 233-6233.