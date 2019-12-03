Shopper pays it forward after manager helps customer who couldn’t afford birthday cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) -- Francisco Villegas may be the new manager at Kansas City grocery store Price Chopper, but his customers say he's already like family.

Alfonso Perez said as he was checking out, he noticed a woman asking the cashier to take a cake off of her bill because she didn't have enough money.

The cashier ended up calling Villegas, the manager, to help remove the item from the woman's tab. However, what he ended up doing inspired Perez to share his experience on social media.

"He’s like 'No, it’s a birthday cake – everyone deserves a cake,' and he pulls out his own card and pays for it," Perez said.