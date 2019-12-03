Sooners 6th in Latest CFB Playoff Rankings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The good news, Oklahoma has moved up to six in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings. The bad news, they still sit behind Utah in the aforementioned rankings.

There was no change in the top four, but Utah jumped to five and OU six after Alabama's loss in the Iron Bowl. However it's not a doomsday scenario for OU, by any stretch.

As long as LSU beats Georgia in the SEC Championship, Ohio State takes down Wisconsin in the Big 10 Championship, and Clemson handles Virginia in the ACC Championship, that fourth and final spot should stay open for the Sooners. Utah has to take down Oregon in the Pac 12 Championship to go to the playoff.

There's no guarantee OU would jump Utah if they beat Baylor. However, OSU remained in the Top 25 at 25 which helps the Big 12's case for making the playoff after conference championship weekend. However, if the Sooners are going, they have to beat Baylor for a second straight time which would give them five straight Big 12 Championships. Below are the rankings as a whole.