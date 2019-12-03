Teen with a passion for geology, hunting and anything outdoors is hoping to be adopted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jacob may only be 14, but he's already thinking about his future career. This curious teen loves the outdoors and just having fun in general. We took Jacob to Main Event to play some laser tag.

"I want to be a welder. During high school I'm going to go to trade school or Votech and then I'm going to go to a college,” Jacob said.

Jacob hopes to go to Langston or UCO one day.

But in the meantime he's having fun being a kid -- and playing laser tag at Main Event.

"I got last place,” Reporter Lacey Lett said.

"I came in third,” Jacob said.

Jacob also loves the outdoors.

"I like to do outside things like fish or go hunting or just mess with bugs,” Jacob said.

But one of his biggest passions is collecting rocks.

"Yes I like to look at the different types of rocks. like how quartz is a type of crystal and gravel is just an ordinary rock you can find that's human made,” Jacob said.

This 14 year old has grown up in a difficult situation.

He's been in DHS custody for two years now and currently lives at a group home. A much better situation than before.

"but I've learned that it wasn't my fault the things that happened to me that my dad did. It was abuse and drug use. It wasn't my fault,” Jacob said.

This easygoing teen now hopes to be adopted.

"I think that adoption family can give me a family my parents could never give me."

And he doesn't care what type of family cares for him or where they live. All he wants are three things...

"A family that will give me a good place to live, good healthcare and that will love me the way I love them,” Jacob said.

A child who deserves all of that and more -- especially a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online at https://surveys.okdhs.org/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=96L368I#.

“A Place To Call Home” is sponsored by Great Plains Bank.