Two killed in head-on crash in Cherokee County

Posted 10:32 am, December 3, 2019, by

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are still investigating a crash that claimed the lives of two people in Cherokee County.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident along Hwy 51, just west of Tahlequah.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 53-year-old Sharon Scrapper was heading eastbound on Hwy 51 when her vehicle crossed the center line and hit a 2007 Pontiac Torrent head-on.

Troopers say Scrapper died at the scene due to internal injuries.

Authorities say the driver of the Torrent was flown to a Tulsa hospital for treatment, but the passenger, 19-year-old Kaitlyn Owens, died from her injuries.

At this point, troopers say they are still investigating why Scrapper’s vehicle crossed the center line.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.