Two killed in head-on crash in Cherokee County

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are still investigating a crash that claimed the lives of two people in Cherokee County.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident along Hwy 51, just west of Tahlequah.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 53-year-old Sharon Scrapper was heading eastbound on Hwy 51 when her vehicle crossed the center line and hit a 2007 Pontiac Torrent head-on.

Troopers say Scrapper died at the scene due to internal injuries.

Authorities say the driver of the Torrent was flown to a Tulsa hospital for treatment, but the passenger, 19-year-old Kaitlyn Owens, died from her injuries.

At this point, troopers say they are still investigating why Scrapper’s vehicle crossed the center line.